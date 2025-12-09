2025 Holiday Greetings - Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe

BG Roger Giraud and CSM Kalani Kalili give their appreciation and thanks to service members supporting efforts within the Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the Defense Health Network Europe during this holiday season.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 09:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
