Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-87DSSB Transports vehicles durring Camp Herkus expansion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    12.04.2025

    Video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, transport vehicles during the Camp Herkus expansion at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, on Dec. 8, 2025. The Soldiers transported both tracked and wheeled vehicles in support of expansion efforts on post. The Camp Herkus expansion at Pabrade Training Area increased capacity for U.S. and NATO rotational forces to live, train, and operate together in support of collective defense along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989768
    VIRIN: 251210-Z-PV485-1092
    Filename: DOD_111432003
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-87DSSB Transports vehicles durring Camp Herkus expansion, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download