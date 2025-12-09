3-87DSSB Transports vehicles durring Camp Herkus expansion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, transport vehicles during the Camp Herkus expansion at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, on Dec. 8, 2025. The Soldiers transported both tracked and wheeled vehicles in support of expansion efforts on post. The Camp Herkus expansion at Pabrade Training Area increased capacity for U.S. and NATO rotational forces to live, train, and operate together in support of collective defense along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)