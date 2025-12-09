Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Force Integration Unit Conducts School Project Mission in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers partnered NATO allies to conduct the NATO Force Integration School Project, a community relations program that allowed the community to have a better understanding of what U.S. Army Soldiers are doing in Lithuania. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Free sound from by MFCC and music provided by Pixabay.com.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989766
    VIRIN: 251210-A-NH945-2888
    Filename: DOD_111431961
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Force Integration Unit Conducts School Project Mission in Lithuania, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordOfFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

