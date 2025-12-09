NATO Force Integration Unit Conducts School Project Mission in Lithuania

U.S. Army Soldiers partnered NATO allies to conduct the NATO Force Integration School Project, a community relations program that allowed the community to have a better understanding of what U.S. Army Soldiers are doing in Lithuania. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
Free sound from by MFCC and music provided by Pixabay.com.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989766
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-NH945-2888
|Filename:
|DOD_111431961
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
