    2025 Europe Best Medic Competition

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers participated in the Europe Best Medic Competition at Baumholder and Landstuhl, Germany, Dec. 9, 2025. This year's event was held in honor of U.S. Army CPL Alfred L. Wilson, who received the Medal of Honor during World War II.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989764
    VIRIN: 251209-F-NA463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111431956
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Europe Best Medic Competition, by A1C Novah Nzeyimana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Best Medic Competition
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    2025 Europe Best Medic Competition
    AFN Sembach
    Medical Readiness Commands

