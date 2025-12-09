Gen Alexus G. Grynkewich and CSM TJ Holland give their appreciation and thanks to service members supporting efforts within the U.S. European Command.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 04:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|989753
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111431807
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Holiday Greeting - U.S. European Command, by SSgt Karla Parra and SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
