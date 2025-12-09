Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion 16th Infantry Regiment's trench clearing Live-Fire

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    12.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct foot patrols and breach-and-clear trenches to simulate real-world scenarios on the modern battlefield at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Dec. 8, 2025. Execution of platoon live-fire exercises increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness alongside NATO's Eastern Flank by training platoons to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Free music provided by TremoxBeatz and sound provided by Dragon-Studio through pixabay.com.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989752
    VIRIN: 251208-A-LA844-3760
    Filename: DOD_111431802
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG

    This work, 1st Battalion 16th Infantry Regiment's trench clearing Live-Fire, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    Victory Corps
    ItWillBeDone
    1st Infantry Division

