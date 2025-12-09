U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, conduct foot patrols and breach-and-clear trenches to simulate real-world scenarios on the modern battlefield at the Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Dec. 8, 2025. Execution of platoon live-fire exercises increases the overall lethality and warfighting readiness alongside NATO's Eastern Flank by training platoons to shoot, move, and communicate effectively in complex environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
Free music provided by TremoxBeatz and sound provided by Dragon-Studio through pixabay.com.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 04:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989752
|VIRIN:
|251208-A-LA844-3760
|Filename:
|DOD_111431802
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion 16th Infantry Regiment's trench clearing Live-Fire, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
