332nd ECES fire fighters learn how to save dog’s lives

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Thompson, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lance Kurz, 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian, explain canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2025. Using a canine manikin and with the help of MWD Iinez, Kurz and Thompson worked together to teach life-saving canine medical procedures to Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department. No animals were harmed in the duration of this training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)