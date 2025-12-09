Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd ECES fire fighters learn how to save dog’s lives

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Thompson, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lance Kurz, 994th Medical Detachment veterinarian, explain canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2025. Using a canine manikin and with the help of MWD Iinez, Kurz and Thompson worked together to teach life-saving canine medical procedures to Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department. No animals were harmed in the duration of this training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 02:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TCCC
    AFCENT
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    CENTC..."
    332 AEW

