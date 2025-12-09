Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: HMLA-367 conducts close air support mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989720" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, delivers live-fire Close Air Support as part of a training mission during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Dec. 9, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)