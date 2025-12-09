Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with 1st Recon Bn. conduct reconnaissance and surveillance during Steel Knight 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct reconnaissance and surveillance as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989704
    VIRIN: 251206-M-XY116-1001
    Filename: DOD_111430998
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 1st Recon Bn. conduct reconnaissance and surveillance during Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steel Knight 25, Marines, Recon, SK25, 1stMarDiv, Surveillance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download