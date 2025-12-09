Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood breaks ground on 56 new homes

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood leadership and community partners participate in a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 10 at Fort Leonard Wood. The ceremony marks the beginning of a construction project that will see 56 new homes built at the post.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989658
    VIRIN: 251210-A-XZ156-1352
    Filename: DOD_111430090
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, US

    Fort Leonard Wood

