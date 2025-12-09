Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep. 122 | Goodfellow Christmas Tree Lighting 2025

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing hosts its annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Card Contest.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989648
    VIRIN: 251210-F-FG810-1002
    Filename: DOD_111429885
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Raider Report Ep. 122 | Goodfellow Christmas Tree Lighting 2025, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    christmas tree
    17TRW
    holiday card contest
    17th Training Wing

