The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Resolute Sentry is a software system designed to optimize intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, enhance platform survivability, and execute missions autonomously. AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989641
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-ZJ423-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111429731
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Resolute Sentry, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.