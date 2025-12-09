B-Roll: 1st Bn., 5th Marines arrive at Pendleton during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, arrive at a helicopter landing field during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Biggs is a native of Indiana. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|12.09.2025
|12.10.2025 11:27
|B-Roll
|989623
|251209-M-AV302-2001
|DOD_111429266
|00:02:26
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
