    If It Involves Water, Call the Navy. If It Involves Winning, Call the Army.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Sgt. 1st Class William Frye

    Joint Task Force DC

    D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen join in the annual Army–Navy rivalry with a lighthearted “Go Army, Beat Navy!” video, highlighting the camaraderie and shared identity that strengthen the force on and off duty. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship and Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 10:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989618
    VIRIN: 251210-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111429221
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    nationalguard
    districtofcolumbia
    GoArmyAcademy
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

