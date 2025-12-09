If It Involves Water, Call the Navy. If It Involves Winning, Call the Army.

D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen join in the annual Army–Navy rivalry with a lighthearted “Go Army, Beat Navy!” video, highlighting the camaraderie and shared identity that strengthen the force on and off duty. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship and Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 10:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|989618
|VIRIN:
|251210-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111429221
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
