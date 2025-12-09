Knights fuel the mission; awarding excellence of the highest caliber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Roach and A1C Tariq Smith assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, petroleum, oils and lubricants flight gain entry into the Million Gallon Club after the Knighting Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. The knighting illustrated POL’s sustained refueling capabilities at Ramstein AB. The event signified a dedication to mission excellence, where Roach and Smith single-handedly performed the duties equivalent to a three-man team. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)