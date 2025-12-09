U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Roach and A1C Tariq Smith assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, petroleum, oils and lubricants flight gain entry into the Million Gallon Club after the Knighting Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. The knighting illustrated POL’s sustained refueling capabilities at Ramstein AB. The event signified a dedication to mission excellence, where Roach and Smith single-handedly performed the duties equivalent to a three-man team. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989590
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111428941
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Knights fuel the mission; awarding excellence of the highest caliber, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
