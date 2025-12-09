Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knights fuel the mission; awarding excellence of the highest caliber

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mario Roach and A1C Tariq Smith assigned to the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, petroleum, oils and lubricants flight gain entry into the Million Gallon Club after the Knighting Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025. The knighting illustrated POL’s sustained refueling capabilities at Ramstein AB. The event signified a dedication to mission excellence, where Roach and Smith single-handedly performed the duties equivalent to a three-man team. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989590
    VIRIN: 251205-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428941
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Logistics Readines Squadron
    Ramstein Air Base

  •   Register/Login to Download