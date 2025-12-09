Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 Cavalry Abrams Crews Conduct Machine Gun Zero

    POLAND

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct machine gun zero of an M1A2 Abrams tanks assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was one of several crew-level gunnery exercises designed to certify Abrams crews for multinational training. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989570
    VIRIN: 251204-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111428667
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: PL

    StrongerTogether
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps
    3-8 Cav
    TFMarne
    EFDL

