U.S. Army Soldiers conduct machine gun zero of an M1A2 Abrams tanks assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was one of several crew-level gunnery exercises designed to certify Abrams crews for multinational training. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 08:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989570
|VIRIN:
|251204-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111428667
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-8 Cavalry Abrams Crews Conduct Machine Gun Zero, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS
