3-8 Cavalry Abrams Crews Conduct Machine Gun Zero

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct machine gun zero of an M1A2 Abrams tanks assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Dec. 4, 2025. The event was one of several crew-level gunnery exercises designed to certify Abrams crews for multinational training. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford