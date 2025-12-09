B-Roll: 2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from across Team Misawa and the local Japanese community gathered for the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Participants worked side by side to assemble hundreds of goodie bags to be handed out to dorm Airmen, reflecting the community teamwork that helps keep the 35th Fighter Wing strong, connected and ready together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)