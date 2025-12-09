Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Video by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Volunteers from across Team Misawa and the local Japanese community gathered for the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Participants worked side by side to assemble hundreds of goodie bags to be handed out to dorm Airmen, reflecting the community teamwork that helps keep the 35th Fighter Wing strong, connected and ready together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989551
    VIRIN: 251209-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111428510
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, B-Roll: 2025 Misawa Cookie Caper, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    Winter
    Misawa AB
    Cookie Caper
    Indo-pacific

