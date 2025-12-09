B-Roll: 2025 Misawa Cookie Caper

Volunteers from across Team Misawa and the local Japanese community gathered for the 2025 Cookie Caper event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Participants worked side by side to assemble hundreds of goodie bags to be handed out to dorm Airmen, reflecting the community teamwork that helps keep the 35th Fighter Wing strong, connected and ready together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|12.08.2025
|12.10.2025 02:01
|B-Roll
|989551
|251209-F-VQ736-1001
|DOD_111428510
|00:02:30
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
