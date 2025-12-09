Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau (NGB); and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard serve Thanksgiving meals to service members supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The visit offered holiday gratitude to the Soldiers and Airmen serving far from home in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989519
|VIRIN:
|251128-F-PL327-1251
|Filename:
|DOD_111427536
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Hegseth Serves Thanksgiving Meal to JTF-DC Service Members, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
