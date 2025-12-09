Secretary Hegseth Serves Thanksgiving Meal to JTF-DC Service Members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989519" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau (NGB); and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard serve Thanksgiving meals to service members supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The visit offered holiday gratitude to the Soldiers and Airmen serving far from home in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)