    Secretary Hegseth Serves Thanksgiving Meal to JTF-DC Service Members

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau (NGB); and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard serve Thanksgiving meals to service members supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The visit offered holiday gratitude to the Soldiers and Airmen serving far from home in support of the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989519
    VIRIN: 251128-F-PL327-1251
    Filename: DOD_111427536
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Hegseth Serves Thanksgiving Meal to JTF-DC Service Members, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Thanksgiving
    DCSafe
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful

