U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, establish a forward arming and refueling point and conduct air-delivered ground refueling during exercise Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 7-8, 2025. The FARP establishment demonstrates the expeditionary logistics capabilities that enable 3rd MAW to extend aviation reach and sustain operations across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989518
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-YL719-2001
|PIN:
|719201
|Filename:
|DOD_111427512
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces Conduct FARP Establishment and Ground Refueling, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.