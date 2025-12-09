Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces Conduct FARP Establishment and Ground Refueling

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, establish a forward arming and refueling point and conduct air-delivered ground refueling during exercise Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 7-8, 2025. The FARP establishment demonstrates the expeditionary logistics capabilities that enable 3rd MAW to extend aviation reach and sustain operations across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Aces Conduct FARP Establishment and Ground Refueling, by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    MWSS-373
    MACG-38
    ADGR
    FARP
    Steel Knight 25

