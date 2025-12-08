Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHS-OIG: Strengthening Cybersecurity in Health Care

    UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Brian Boenau 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    In this overview, HHS-OIG showcases the critical work we’re doing to protect health care systems and patient data from cyber threats. Learn how our cybersecurity mission strengthens health care security across the nation, ensuring that sensitive information remains safe and secure. From defending against attacks to ensuring compliance, see how HHS-OIG is making a difference in the fight against cybercrime.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 09:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989393
    VIRIN: 251203-O-XA148-5123
    Filename: DOD_111426033
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Cybersecurity

