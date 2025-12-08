In this overview, HHS-OIG showcases the critical work we’re doing to protect health care systems and patient data from cyber threats. Learn how our cybersecurity mission strengthens health care security across the nation, ensuring that sensitive information remains safe and secure. From defending against attacks to ensuring compliance, see how HHS-OIG is making a difference in the fight against cybercrime.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989393
|VIRIN:
|251203-O-XA148-5123
|Filename:
|DOD_111426033
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHS-OIG: Strengthening Cybersecurity in Health Care, by Brian Boenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.