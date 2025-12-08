HHS-OIG: Strengthening Cybersecurity in Health Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this overview, HHS-OIG showcases the critical work we’re doing to protect health care systems and patient data from cyber threats. Learn how our cybersecurity mission strengthens health care security across the nation, ensuring that sensitive information remains safe and secure. From defending against attacks to ensuring compliance, see how HHS-OIG is making a difference in the fight against cybercrime.