    Camp Zama kicks off holiday season with annual tree-lighting event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The holidays are here! U.S. Army Garrison Japan kicked off the season with the annual tree-lighting event at Sagamihara Housing Area. Community members, along with Japanese guests, were there to see the 30-foot tree at SHA lit up, while also enjoying carol singing, ornament making, a parade, and a photo opportunity with Santa!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 02:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989365
    VIRIN: 251209-A-MS361-2598
    Filename: DOD_111425741
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama kicks off holiday season with annual tree-lighting event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

