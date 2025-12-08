The holidays are here! U.S. Army Garrison Japan kicked off the season with the annual tree-lighting event at Sagamihara Housing Area. Community members, along with Japanese guests, were there to see the 30-foot tree at SHA lit up, while also enjoying carol singing, ornament making, a parade, and a photo opportunity with Santa!
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 02:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989365
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-MS361-2598
|Filename:
|DOD_111425741
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama kicks off holiday season with annual tree-lighting event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.