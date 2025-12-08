U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations at a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field as part of Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Dec. 8, 2025. The FARP establishment demonstrates the expeditionary logistics capabilities that enable 3d MAW to extend aviation reach and sustain operations across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989358
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-WW713-1002
|PIN:
|7131002
|Filename:
|DOD_111425668
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: MWSS-372 HOLF Insert, by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.