    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: MWSS-372 HOLF Insert

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, establish a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations at a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field as part of Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, on Dec. 8, 2025. The FARP establishment demonstrates the expeditionary logistics capabilities that enable 3d MAW to extend aviation reach and sustain operations across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989358
    VIRIN: 251208-M-WW713-1002
    PIN: 7131002
    Filename: DOD_111425668
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: MWSS-372 HOLF Insert, by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    MACG-38
    HOLF
    MWSS-372
    Steel Knight 25

