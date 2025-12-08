Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Knight Riders, Purple Foxes support Air-Delivered Ground Refueling

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and VMM-364, MAG-39, provide air-delivered ground refueling support to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The ADGR capability enables 3rd MAW to sustain distributed operations by delivering fuel to forward ground assets, powering mobility, generators, and support vehicles that keep aviation and maneuver forces moving across dispersed environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    2/11
    ADGR
    VMM-364
    VMM-164
    MV-22 B
    Steel Knight 25

