Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Knight Riders, Purple Foxes support Air-Delivered Ground Refueling

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and VMM-364, MAG-39, provide air-delivered ground refueling support to 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025. The ADGR capability enables 3rd MAW to sustain distributed operations by delivering fuel to forward ground assets, powering mobility, generators, and support vehicles that keep aviation and maneuver forces moving across dispersed environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)