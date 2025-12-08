Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load Aviation Ground Support equipment onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of an Aviation Ground Support equipment and personnel movement during Steel Knight 25, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025.The movement, enabled by Air Force airlift and MWSS-372’s AGS capabilities, showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)