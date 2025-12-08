Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load Aviation Ground Support equipment onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of an Aviation Ground Support equipment and personnel movement during Steel Knight 25, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8, 2025.The movement, enabled by Air Force airlift and MWSS-372’s AGS capabilities, showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 23:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989354
    VIRIN: 251208-M-SF953-1001
    PIN: 9531001
    Filename: DOD_111425649
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Diamondbacks depart Camp Pendleton for Mather node, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    joint-force
    Marines
    air force
    MWSS-372
    SK25

