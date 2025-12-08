HIRAIN, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

U.S. Marines assigned to Battery 5, 12th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) practice on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. HIRAIN is a multi-layered system designed for rapid launch and precision strikes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 20:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|989347
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-MJ417-2001
|PIN:
|251204
|Filename:
|DOD_111425288
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
