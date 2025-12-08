Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIRAIN, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battery 5, 12th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) practice on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 3, 2025. HIRAIN is a multi-layered system designed for rapid launch and precision strikes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989347
    VIRIN: 251203-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 251204
    Filename: DOD_111425288
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIRAIN, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2025, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIRAIN
    III MARDIV
    Japan
    HIMARS
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Battery 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download