Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: DJ Knight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, stars in a "Radio Around the Region" segment on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 20:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989342
    VIRIN: 250918-M-RU004-4937
    Filename: DOD_111425083
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: DJ Knight, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Radio around the Region
    Radio
    MCAS Iwakuni
    DJ Knight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download