The Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP) took place at Ft. Jackson, SC, 5-8 December 2025. The program ensures Army Reserve drill sergeant candidates are prepared to excel at the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy (USDSA), and also streamlines the process of Army Reserve candidates securing a seat at the USADSA. More than 140 candidates cycled through training modules, an Army Fitness Test, and administrative stations while attending this DSCAP. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 18:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989336
|VIRIN:
|251206-A-QZ590-2781
|Filename:
|DOD_111424982
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP) 2025, by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.