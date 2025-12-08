Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP) 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP) took place at Ft. Jackson, SC, 5-8 December 2025. The program ensures Army Reserve drill sergeant candidates are prepared to excel at the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy (USDSA), and also streamlines the process of Army Reserve candidates securing a seat at the USADSA. More than 140 candidates cycled through training modules, an Army Fitness Test, and administrative stations while attending this DSCAP. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)