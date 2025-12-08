Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP) 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    The Drill Sergeant Candidate Assessment Program (DSCAP) took place at Ft. Jackson, SC, 5-8 December 2025. The program ensures Army Reserve drill sergeant candidates are prepared to excel at the United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy (USDSA), and also streamlines the process of Army Reserve candidates securing a seat at the USADSA. More than 140 candidates cycled through training modules, an Army Fitness Test, and administrative stations while attending this DSCAP. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989336
    VIRIN: 251206-A-QZ590-2781
    Filename: DOD_111424982
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

