    2025 Santa's Market Timelapse

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Video by Sean Schroeder  

    17th Training Wing

    Timelapse from the 2025 Santa's Market & Open House from inside the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy High Bay.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989309
    VIRIN: 251122-F-SL509-4693
    Filename: DOD_111424522
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Santa's Market Timelapse, by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Santa's Market, Open House

