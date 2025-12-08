Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCSA - Alleged Directed Falsification (ADF)

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - Security Training Directorate (ST)

    This video provides a brief overview on Alleged Directed Falsification (ADF) and its impact on Personnel Security (Vetting) operations.
    The purpose of this training video is to reduce mistakes or omissions on the security (vetting) questionnaire to streamline the background investigation process.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 13:47
    Location: US

    vetting
    DCSA
    training
    Personnel Security
    awareness

