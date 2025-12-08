This video provides a brief overview on Alleged Directed Falsification (ADF) and its impact on Personnel Security (Vetting) operations.
The purpose of this training video is to reduce mistakes or omissions on the security (vetting) questionnaire to streamline the background investigation process.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989290
|VIRIN:
|250731-D-D0493-1001
|PIN:
|505782
|Filename:
|DOD_111424056
|Length:
|00:09:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCSA - Alleged Directed Falsification (ADF), by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.