DCSA - Alleged Directed Falsification (ADF)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989290" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video provides a brief overview on Alleged Directed Falsification (ADF) and its impact on Personnel Security (Vetting) operations.

The purpose of this training video is to reduce mistakes or omissions on the security (vetting) questionnaire to streamline the background investigation process.