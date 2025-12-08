Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CI Profile - Adversarial Targeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - Security Training Directorate (ST)

    This counterintelligence profile series video provides the defense security enterprise training and awareness on how threat actors such as foreign intelligence entities and adversaries target U.S. personnel in order to gain access to personnel, facilities, information, and systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989288
    VIRIN: 250709-D-D0493-1001
    PIN: 505781
    Filename: DOD_111424034
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CI Profile - Adversarial Targeting, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    counterintelligence
    DCSA
    training
    awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download