This counterintelligence profile series video provides the defense security enterprise training and awareness on how threat actors such as foreign intelligence entities and adversaries target U.S. personnel in order to gain access to personnel, facilities, information, and systems.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989288
|VIRIN:
|250709-D-D0493-1001
|PIN:
|505781
|Filename:
|DOD_111424034
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CI Profile - Adversarial Targeting, by Caleb Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
