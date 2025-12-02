U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, take on the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 5, 2025. The Confidence Course is a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989243
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-VW800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111423408
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.