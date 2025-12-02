Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Confidence Course

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, take on the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 5, 2025. The Confidence Course is a military obstacle course designed to build teamwork, physical fitness, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Confidence Course, by Cpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    confidence course
    MCRD PI
    Marines
    USMC
    Boot camp

