NATO’s presence in Hungary (master)

Synopsis

NATO’s multinational forces in Hungary stand ready to deter aggression and defend Allied territory. Established in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Hungarian Army leads a NATO multinational battlegroup that includes troops from Croatia and Italy. A Turkish mechanised infantry contingent also stands in reserve, ready to reinforce the battlegroup if called upon. The forces include battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, heavy mortars, artillery and air defence as part of its combat power. Hungary is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance. Taken together, this presents a credible deterrent against aggression, and a sign of assurance that NATO Allies stand by Hungary and are ready to protect the Alliance in the east.



Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Botond Hetényi, Hungarian Army “At the end of the day, it’s not just about training. It’s a service to block any attempt to breach the eastern wall and the unity of NATO.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IN HUNGARY —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Botond Hetényi, Hungarian Army “The Forward Land Forces Hungary’s mission is to execute full-spectrum, large-scale training. We are a motorised infantry combat team which consists of Italian, Croatian, Hungarian forces, and we have a reserve Turkish company.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — HUNDREDS OF TROOPS TANKS AND ARTILLERY —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— 1st Lieutenant Tamás, Hungarian Army “Actually, I feel much stronger knowing I’m having these guys on the side of me because I see them working in this terrain and I think it’s very amazing. They are doing a really good job here.” — TEXT ON SCREEN — NATO IS STRENGTHENING OUR DEFENCES EVEN FURTHER MORE JETS AND AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS PROTECTING AGAINST ANY THREAT COMING FROM THE SKIES —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH— Lieutenant Colonel Botond Hetényi, Hungarian Army “Hungary is a part of Europe and NATO. And since we are playing in this club, we get these robust capabilities for our defence. NATO assures that Hungary will not be alone in case of a crisis.”



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.