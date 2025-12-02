Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus Video - NSA Naples Liberty Single Sailor Thanksgiving

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    251127-N-EWB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 27, 2025) Video highlighting senior leaders onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, engage with Sailors during a Liberty Thanksgiving dinner held onboard NSA Naples, Italy. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 04:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989207
    VIRIN: 251127-N-EB640-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423017
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus Video - NSA Naples Liberty Single Sailor Thanksgiving, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Single Sailors
    MWR
    USO
    NSA Naples
    Thanksgiving

