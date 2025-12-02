AFN Naples InFocus Video - NSA Naples Liberty Single Sailor Thanksgiving

251127-N-EWB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 27, 2025) Video highlighting senior leaders onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, engage with Sailors during a Liberty Thanksgiving dinner held onboard NSA Naples, Italy. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
