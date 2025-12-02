Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV Spot: Registering a Vehicle Purchased by a U.S. Auto Dealer

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding service members to follow the proper steps when registering a vehicle recently purchased from a U.S. auto dealer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. Following the proper steps to register a vehicle saves time and stress for the service members and the Aviano Motor Vehicle Registration Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 04:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989206
    VIRIN: 251204-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423008
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFN Aviano TV Spot: Registering a Vehicle Purchased by a U.S. Auto Dealer, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    overseas
    vehicle registration
    new car
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing
    Motor Vehicle Registration Office

