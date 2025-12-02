Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care Drill on Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    08.19.2025

    Video by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit held a Tactical Combat Casualty Care drill August 20, 2025 on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 02:33
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Drill on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bahrain

