Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit held a Tactical Combat Casualty Care drill August 20, 2025 on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 02:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989204
|VIRIN:
|250820-N-GC710-7075
|Filename:
|DOD_111422876
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Drill on Naval Support Activity Bahrain, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
