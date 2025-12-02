Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday Fitness Challenge

    BAHRAIN

    11.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kade Bise 

    AFN Bahrain

    Naval Amphibious Forces, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade hosted a physical fitness challenge in celebration of the United States Marine Corps’ 250th birthday Nov. 13, 2025 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 00:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989195
    VIRIN: 251113-N-EY390-1001
    Filename: DOD_111422653
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday Fitness Challenge, by PO2 Kade Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fitness Challenge
    Task Force 51/5 Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    NSA Bahrain
    marine birthday 250th

