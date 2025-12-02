Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Airlift Wing Change of Command and Assistant Adjutant General — Air, Assumption of Command

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing

    On Sunday, December 7th 2025, Col. Andrew P. Sides assumed command of the 166th Airlift Wing, succeeding Col. Lynn K. Robinson, whose leadership and dedication have shaped the 166th Airlift wing and its mission. The Delaware guard also welcomed Brigadier General Stuart M. Solomon as the new Assistant Adjutant General — Air.

