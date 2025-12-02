Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Winter Festival & Tree Lighting 2025

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosts a winter festival and a tree-lighting ceremony across the Yujo Community Center, Officer's Club, Crabb Avenue, and the Main Chapel on December 1st, 2025. The festival commemorated the holiday season and offered various food, activities, and markets for the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 21:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989185
    VIRIN: 251203-F-BU960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111422419
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    This work, Yokota Winter Festival & Tree Lighting 2025, by A1C Ferald Isidore Jude Dublado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

