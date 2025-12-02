Yokota Winter Festival & Tree Lighting 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota Air Base hosts a winter festival and a tree-lighting ceremony across the Yujo Community Center, Officer's Club, Crabb Avenue, and the Main Chapel on December 1st, 2025. The festival commemorated the holiday season and offered various food, activities, and markets for the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ferald Dublado)