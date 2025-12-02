Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mangudai 2025 Hype Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Senior Enlisted Leaders (SELs) from all branches of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States militaries must be physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared to lead their subordinates in combat operations throughout the daunting terrain of the Korean peninsula. SEL's must also lead by example to inspire their subordinates. The purpose of Manguai is to validate ROK-U.S. SEL's, reaffirm their proficiency as enlisted leaders, conduct basic Solider tasks, and complete battle drills while working as a member of a combined team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989182
    VIRIN: 251106-A-YI736-9883
    Filename: DOD_111422261
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KR

    This work, Mangudai 2025 Hype Video, by SGT Jazmin Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mangudai
    Joint Operatations
    Republic Korea
    Senior Enlisted Leader (SEL)
    leadership
    ROK & U.S. ALLIANCE

