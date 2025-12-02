Mangudai 2025 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Enlisted Leaders (SELs) from all branches of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States militaries must be physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared to lead their subordinates in combat operations throughout the daunting terrain of the Korean peninsula. SEL's must also lead by example to inspire their subordinates. The purpose of Manguai is to validate ROK-U.S. SEL's, reaffirm their proficiency as enlisted leaders, conduct basic Solider tasks, and complete battle drills while working as a member of a combined team. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)