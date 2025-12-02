Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48 APS EROs Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz 

    624th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Morgan III and Senior Airman Laurence Lim, 204th Airlift Squadron, led an engine running onload and offload training on a C-17A Globemaster III for members of the 48th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, September 6, 2025. EROs training provides the hands-on experience necessary for air transportation specialists to expedite operational flow of aircraft through airfields. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989167
    VIRIN: 250906-F-BC258-1002
    PIN: 624RSG01
    Filename: DOD_111421845
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48 APS EROs Training, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    JBPHH
    48 APS
    624 RSG
    Pacific Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download