U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Morgan III and Senior Airman Laurence Lim, 204th Airlift Squadron, led an engine running onload and offload training on a C-17A Globemaster III for members of the 48th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, September 6, 2025. EROs training provides the hands-on experience necessary for air transportation specialists to expedite operational flow of aircraft through airfields. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989167
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-BC258-1002
|PIN:
|624RSG01
|Filename:
|DOD_111421845
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 48 APS EROs Training, by TSgt Chantal Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.