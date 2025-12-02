48 APS EROs Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Morgan III and Senior Airman Laurence Lim, 204th Airlift Squadron, led an engine running onload and offload training on a C-17A Globemaster III for members of the 48th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, September 6, 2025. EROs training provides the hands-on experience necessary for air transportation specialists to expedite operational flow of aircraft through airfields. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chantal Cruz)