114th Fighter Wing End of Year Video

The video features a montage of accomplishments and events involving the 114th Fighter Wing during the 2025 year, to include Change of Command ceremonies as well as Wing-wide exercises. The mission of the 114th Fighter Wing is to deliver worldwide Combat Air Power and Agile Combat Support with excellence. Deter, Defend, Compete, Win. Protect life and property, preserve peace, order and public safety when directed by the Governor. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)