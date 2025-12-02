Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing End of Year Video

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    114th Fighter Wing

    The video features a montage of accomplishments and events involving the 114th Fighter Wing during the 2025 year, to include Change of Command ceremonies as well as Wing-wide exercises. The mission of the 114th Fighter Wing is to deliver worldwide Combat Air Power and Agile Combat Support with excellence. Deter, Defend, Compete, Win. Protect life and property, preserve peace, order and public safety when directed by the Governor. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989166
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421788
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing End of Year Video, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

