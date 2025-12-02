Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unveiling the 128 ARW Command Jet

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec 

    128th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Elizabeth Cywinski, the 128th Air Refueling Wing aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, explains the efforts that went into the painting of the command jet at the 128 ARW, Milwaukee, July 1, 2025. The flying stein painted on the aircraft tail has a historical significance to the 128 ARW dating back to the 1960s where it can be found on the base newsletter, The Tankard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 989164
    VIRIN: 250701-Z-FM966-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421720
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US

    128arw
    command jet
    Heritage Jet
    aircraft reveal
    brewcitytankers

