Unveiling the 128 ARW Command Jet

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Elizabeth Cywinski, the 128th Air Refueling Wing aircraft structural maintenance supervisor, explains the efforts that went into the painting of the command jet at the 128 ARW, Milwaukee, July 1, 2025. The flying stein painted on the aircraft tail has a historical significance to the 128 ARW dating back to the 1960s where it can be found on the base newsletter, The Tankard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Lauren Kmiec)