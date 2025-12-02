22nd MEU(SOC) | Neros Archer FPV Drone Training Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989158" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) conducted attack drone training on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Nov 15-25, 2025. The 2d Marine Division and the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team are training and certifying 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines on the Neros Archer first-person view drone system, demonstrating the 22nd MEU(SOC)’s commitment to innovation, adaptability, and enhanced combat readiness. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)