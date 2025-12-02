Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Neros Archer FPV Drone Training Teaser

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) conducted attack drone training on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Nov 15-25, 2025. The 2d Marine Division and the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team are training and certifying 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines on the Neros Archer first-person view drone system, demonstrating the 22nd MEU(SOC)’s commitment to innovation, adaptability, and enhanced combat readiness. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989158
    VIRIN: 251126-M-HC655-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421574
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    22nd MEU(SOC), USMC, IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC), BLT, CaribOps

