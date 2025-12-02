Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Bn., 5th Marines conduct simulated military assisted departure, mass casualty event during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct crowd control during a simulated military assisted departure and mass casualty event as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989152
    VIRIN: 251206-M-MO098-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421502
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, Steel Knight 25, V1/5, Marines

