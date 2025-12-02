U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct crowd control during a simulated military assisted departure and mass casualty event as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989152
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-MO098-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421502
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Bn., 5th Marines conduct simulated military assisted departure, mass casualty event during Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
