    58th APS integrate with 60th APS during Annual Tour Training

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Airmen with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron from Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., integrated with the 60th APS at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., during their two-week annual tour training Sept. 20, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 09:39
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Westover Air Reserve Base
    Travis Air Force Base

