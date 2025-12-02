Airmen with the 58th Aerial Port Squadron from Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., integrated with the 60th APS at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., during their two-week annual tour training Sept. 20, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989149
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-GT255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421377
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 58th APS integrate with 60th APS during Annual Tour Training, by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.