Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll footage of U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force boarding a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in support of Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)