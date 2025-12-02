Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2: Joint Logistics and Transport training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    B-Roll footage of U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force boarding a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in support of Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. Airmen and Marines conducted joint integration training in support of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 07:16
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    123AW
    133aw
    3MLG
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    USINDO-PACOM

