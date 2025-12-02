Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTO THE NIGHT

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A video showcasing Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit ONE (EODTEU-1) using rappelling techniques at night on Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado, California, Dec. 7, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), EODTEU-1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU 1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989141
    VIRIN: 251207-N-VX022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421195
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    EOD, SSTC, Helicopter, tactical

