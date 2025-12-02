INTO THE NIGHT

A video showcasing Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit ONE (EODTEU-1) using rappelling techniques at night on Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado, California, Dec. 7, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), EODTEU-1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU 1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
