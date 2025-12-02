Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesse Hanson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A video introducing the KC-46A Pegasus with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The KC-46 was awarded to the wing and announced in a press release Nov. 19 2025. The KC-46A enhances the wing’s capability to provide global air refueling, cargo movement and aeromedical evacuation support for U.S. and allied operations. The aircraft’s advanced systems and increased capacity mark a significant step in modernizing the wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989133
    VIRIN: 251205-Z-VO874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421116
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, by SSgt Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    TNANG
    KC-46
    134ARW
    Volunteer Ready
    Air National Guard

