A video introducing the KC-46A Pegasus with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The KC-46 was awarded to the wing and announced in a press release Nov. 19 2025. The KC-46A enhances the wing’s capability to provide global air refueling, cargo movement and aeromedical evacuation support for U.S. and allied operations. The aircraft’s advanced systems and increased capacity mark a significant step in modernizing the wing’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jesse Hanson)
12.05.2025
12.07.2025
Video Productions
|Location:
LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
