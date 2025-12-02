D.C. Toy Ruck B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and volunteers from the Department of War, National Guard Bureau, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, D.C. government agencies, and ROTC programs from multiple universities participate in the annual D.C. Toy Ruck in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. Participants carried donated toys along the route to support local children and families during the holiday season, strengthening partnerships and highlighting their shared commitment to the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)