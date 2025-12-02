Service members and volunteers from the Department of War, National Guard Bureau, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, D.C. government agencies, and ROTC programs from multiple universities participate in the annual D.C. Toy Ruck in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. Participants carried donated toys along the route to support local children and families during the holiday season, strengthening partnerships and highlighting their shared commitment to the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989121
|VIRIN:
|251206-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111420713
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Toy Ruck B-Roll, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.