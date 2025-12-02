Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Toy Ruck B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Service members and volunteers from the Department of War, National Guard Bureau, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, D.C. government agencies, and ROTC programs from multiple universities participate in the annual D.C. Toy Ruck in Washington, D.C., Dec. 6, 2025. Participants carried donated toys along the route to support local children and families during the holiday season, strengthening partnerships and highlighting their shared commitment to the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989121
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-MF120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111420713
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Toy Ruck B-Roll, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Natinal Guard Bureau
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Toy Ruck 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download