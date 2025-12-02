On the Ground: Mic’d Up with the Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Metz, a platoon sergeant with the 289th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, wears a microphone while on patrol in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)