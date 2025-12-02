On the Ground: Mic’d Up with the Guard

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Metz, a platoon sergeant with the 289th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, wears a microphone while on patrol in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 15:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|989118
|VIRIN:
|251130-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111420615
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
