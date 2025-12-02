Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Ground: Mic’d Up with the Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Metz, a platoon sergeant with the 289th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, wears a microphone while on patrol in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989118
    VIRIN: 251130-Z-MF120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111420615
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Ground: Mic’d Up with the Guard, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download